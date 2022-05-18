GULF SHORES, Ala (WKRG) — As Gulf Shores gears up for Hangout Music Festival, the city has announced traffic and beach access adjustments. The major music festival returns after a 2-year hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on large gatherings.

2022 Hangout Music Festival Traffic Map- Gulf Shores

On May 9, the parking lot at East Gulf Place was closed, and the Gulf Place beach access was closed on May 16.

Highway 59 south of West First Avenue and Beach Boulevard between West Second Street and East Second Street have been closed to both cars and pedestrians as of May 17. Beachgoers can access West Beach through Windmill Ridge Road or by using West First Avenue and West Third Street. Orange Beach can be accessed via Gulf State Park, Canal Road or East First Avenue to East Second Street, East Third Street or East Fourth Street.

Public beach access will be available at West Fourth Street, West Fifth Street, West Sixth Street, West Tenth Street, West Twelfth Street, West Thirteenth Street, Little Lagoon Pass and Gulf State Park for the entire festival.

Beach access points for the Hangout Music Festival

Starting May 20, East First Avenue and East Second Avenue will be one-way only for the duration of the festival. The roads have been modified to allow for increased foot traffic. Two way traffic will be allowed on East First Street, East Second Street, East Third Street and East Fourth Street.

On May 23, Highway 59 and Beach Boulevard will be opened at 6 a.m. for exiting traffic. They will reclose at 12 p.m. until May 24 when traffic routes and beach access returns to normal.

For more information, contact City Hall at (251) 968-2425.