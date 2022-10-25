GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen a large piece of land right off of County Road 8 in between Foley Beach Express and Highway 59. Well, those 127 acres are owned by the City of Gulf Shores. In a recent council meeting, the city council members said the land will be home to a few different things.

Grant Brown, with the City of Gulf Shores, said this project will be a huge park but there are so many other things being added as well.

“Walking trails, maybe a fishing pond or a pond in the center, a small little amphitheater, we do a lot of movies at the park and music,” said Brown. “Maybe being able to have some of those things at this new coastal gateway community park.”

And a growing population means adding another school.

“An elementary school site, maybe even if that is 15 or 20 years down the road but we still want to make sure that there is an opportunity to have that there if necessary,” said Brown. “A fire hall, there are fire services required in that area and making sure that the response times are appropriate and if that is the right location.”

The City of Gulf Shores has set aside $10.9 million for this project, but this price does not include the brand-new road that will be built, to help ease frequent heavy traffic issues.

“There is another almost seven million dollars identified to construct the north, south road that will go through this area, connecting county road 6 to the south, to Coastal Gateway Boulevard,” said Brown.

There will be three phases in this project and Brown said that phase one should be completed by 2025.