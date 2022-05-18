GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores has announced the 2022 Summer Music at Meyer Park lineup. The Summer Music at Meyer Park is a concert series that will be held once a month and begin on June 16, 2022, and end on August 18, 2022.

The concerts are free to attend and will begin at 6 p.m. at Meyer Park on E 22nd Ave.

The lineup for the concert series is as followed:

Thursday, June 16 – Johnny Hayes

Thursday, July 21 – John Hart

Thursday, August 18 – Wes Loper

These concerts are a rain or shine event; however, if it does rain the night of a concert the backup location will be located at the Big Beach Brewery. Food trucks will be set up at each event as well as Coastal Alabama Business Chamber selling beverages for all ages. Click here for more information on the musician’s bios and what food trucks will be available the night of each concert.