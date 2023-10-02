DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Paddle & Racket Battle held Saturday was a huge success, raising more than $7,800 for the American Heart Association.
Many people came out to play — 88 total in men’s and women’s doubles — in support of AHA, but there could only be a few winners.
Those winners include:
Men’s Pickleball
Men’s P4
- D. Racine – Champion
- P. Roese – Champion
- J. Reeves – Runner-up
- J. Sloan – Runner-up
Men’s P3
- B. Conway – Champion
- J. Koonce – Champion
- N. McDowell – Runner-up
- P. Pagan – Runner-up
Men’s P2
- C. McPherson – Champion
- B. McPherson – Champion
- C. LeJeune – Runner-up
- R. LeJeune – Runner-up
Women’s Pickleball
Women’s P4
- V. Mantilla – Champion
- I. Stephens – Champion
Women’s P3
- H. Green – Champion
- L. Jackson – Champion
- E. Pager – Runner-up
- A. Redman – Runner-up
Women’s P2
- M. Granberry – Champion
- C. Alford – Champion
- J. Douglass – Runner-up
- G. O’Neill – Runner-up
Men’s Tennis
Men’s A Draw
- Sebastian Sotelo – Champion
- Diego Duran – Runner-up
Men’s B Draw
- Denilson Martinez – Champion
- Juan Ignacio Cabrera – Runner-up
Men’s C Draw
- Ryan Roberson – Champion
- Lethan Nguyen – Runner-up
Men’s D Draw
- Sergi Forcadell Quezada – Champion
- Montgomery Beall – Runner-up
Men’s E Draw
- John Wassell – Champion
- Sumit Verma – Runner-up
Women’s Tennis
Women’s A Draw
- Aline Da Silva – Champion
- Guadalupe Martinez – Runner-up
Women’s B Draw
- Sarah Ladd – Champion
- Catharina Schoch – Runner-up
Women’s C Draw
- Kate Huddle – Champion
- Isabella Wilkinson – Runner-up
Women’s D Draw
- Abigail Carlson – Champion
- Mya Schaffer – Runner-up
Junior Tennis
Junior B Draw
- Wyatt Robb – Champion
- Evan Lamont – Runner-up
Junior A Draw
- Ann-Dyas Thompson and Martha Teague will finish finals Monday
WKRG wants to thank everyone who came out to support our event for AHA, including the City of Daphne and other local Daphne businesses.