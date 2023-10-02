DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Paddle & Racket Battle held Saturday was a huge success, raising more than $7,800 for the American Heart Association.

Many people came out to play — 88 total in men’s and women’s doubles — in support of AHA, but there could only be a few winners.

Those winners include:

Men’s Pickleball

Men’s P4

D. Racine – Champion

P. Roese – Champion

J. Reeves – Runner-up

J. Sloan – Runner-up

Men’s P3

B. Conway – Champion

J. Koonce – Champion

N. McDowell – Runner-up

P. Pagan – Runner-up

Men’s P2

C. McPherson – Champion

B. McPherson – Champion

C. LeJeune – Runner-up

R. LeJeune – Runner-up

Women’s Pickleball

Women’s P4

V. Mantilla – Champion

I. Stephens – Champion

Women’s P3

H. Green – Champion

L. Jackson – Champion

E. Pager – Runner-up

A. Redman – Runner-up

Women’s P2

M. Granberry – Champion

C. Alford – Champion

J. Douglass – Runner-up

G. O’Neill – Runner-up

Men’s Tennis

Men’s A Draw

Sebastian Sotelo – Champion

Diego Duran – Runner-up

Men’s B Draw

Denilson Martinez – Champion

Juan Ignacio Cabrera – Runner-up

Men’s C Draw

Ryan Roberson – Champion

Lethan Nguyen – Runner-up

Men’s D Draw

Sergi Forcadell Quezada – Champion

Montgomery Beall – Runner-up

Men’s E Draw

John Wassell – Champion

Sumit Verma – Runner-up

Women’s Tennis

Women’s A Draw

Aline Da Silva – Champion

Guadalupe Martinez – Runner-up

Women’s B Draw

Sarah Ladd – Champion

Catharina Schoch – Runner-up

Women’s C Draw

Kate Huddle – Champion

Isabella Wilkinson – Runner-up

Women’s D Draw

Abigail Carlson – Champion

Mya Schaffer – Runner-up

Junior Tennis

Junior B Draw

Wyatt Robb – Champion

Evan Lamont – Runner-up

Junior A Draw

Ann-Dyas Thompson and Martha Teague will finish finals Monday

WKRG wants to thank everyone who came out to support our event for AHA, including the City of Daphne and other local Daphne businesses.