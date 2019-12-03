Gulf Coast man killed in Medevac crash in Alaska

(WKRG) — A man from Fairhope was killed Friday when the air ambulance he was riding in crashed in Alaska.

KTVA reports Medevac Alaska says Maddox Burts of Fairhope was killed along with fellow crew member Robert Cartner. According to a Security Aviation representative, KTVA reports, Glen Morthorpe was the pilot of the plane.

All three were on board a Medevac Alaska plane that crashed near Cooper Landing, south of Anchorage, Alaska.

The bodies were recovered Sunday and taken to the state medical examiner in Anchorage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

With the permission of the families and with a heavy heart we can announce that RN Robert Cartner, and MICP Maddox Burts… Posted by Medevac Alaska on Sunday, December 1, 2019

