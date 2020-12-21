Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival partners with OWA; festival relocated

Unedited Press Release

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce proudly announces

an exciting change for the annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival future. For the first time in

16 years, the festival will now have a new home and be extended to a three-day event. As the

event draws a larger crowd year after year the Chamber, City of Foley, and its partners saw a

great opportunity to collaborate with OWA and relocate to their state-of-the-art property located

at 100 N OWA Blvd.

A family-friendly event, the festival has activities for everyone! Festival admission is free with

select activities available for an additional charge. Guests will enjoy the expansive amenities of

OWA including delicious restaurants, unique retail shopping options, a variety of entertainment

attractions, and of course, The Park at OWA, it’s themed amusement park with more than 20

rides and attractions. Traditional festival activities will also be added throughout the property

during the festival weekend featuring children’s activities, tethered balloon rides, balloon glows,

balloons in flight, artesian and food vendors, live music, and more!

More than 40 hot air balloons will light up the green space at OWA and soar through the skies in

the heart of Foley on May 7th, 8th, and 9th. Balloons fly at dawn and dusk each day, wind and

weather permitting.

The festival kicks off at OWA on Thursday, May 6 with a balloon glow from 6-8 pm. The excitement

continues on Friday, May 7 from 2-10 pm, Saturday, May 8 from 9 am – 10 pm and from 12 pm

– 8 pm on Sunday, May 9. For a small fee, use of the VIP area gives you a place to eat, rest, and

enjoy fellowship! The official 2021 poster winner is Sabrina Steuber of Huntsville, AL. Sabrina has submitted art two years in a row and has been selected as the contest winner both times. Her colorful artwork will not only be the official poster this year, but you will also find it gracing the back of the official Balloon Fest T-shirts.

Sabrina, although a native of Huntsville, AL likes to consider Gulf Shores as her second home.

Her family visits the area annually every fall for a family vacation. Sabrina is no stranger to

submitting her art for various events and said she likes to submit to events that suit her personal

style of art. She found out about the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival Poster Contest via the

Gulf Coast Arts Alliance and has submitted to several events right here on the Gulf Coast. You

can find more of her art work at The Beach Club. A few years back, Sabrina entered into a

competition for Turtle Tracks and was chosen as one of the winners. Her design became a turtle

sculpture and is on display permanently at The Beach Club. We are proud to have Sabrina’s art

work as our official 2020 poster!

