FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off on Friday, May 7, 2021. The festival will go through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The festival will be open from 2-10 PM on Friday, 9 AM – 10 PM Saturday, and Noon – 8 PM Sunday night. A pre festival party will begin on Thursday the 6th at the field at Owa at 5 PM and end at 8 PM.

