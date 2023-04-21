FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and OWA Parks & Resort presented the lineup for the 19th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival. An event filled with activities both kids and adults can enjoy from live entertainment to “hot air balloon tether rides.”

The festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on May 4 and will go on, free to the public, all weekend long. In addition to the fun hot air balloon tether rides and live entertainment, there will also be: arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, and glows.

The festival will go on on Thursday, May 5 until 10 p.m., open up again on Friday and Saturday May 6 and 7 around 11 a.m. then end around 10 p.m.

A free, off-site shuttle location will be available at Liberty Church. The shuttle will run from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

WKRG News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be there live, Friday evening.

Hot air balloons are weather-dependent. Flight and glow times may be delayed. Balloons are only visible at dusk and dawn, depending on weather conditions.

Full lineup of events:

Thursday, May 4:

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Funky Lampshades

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Doctor Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster

7:30 pm – Balloon Glow (weather permitting)

Friday, May 5:

11:00 am – 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public

11:00 am – 2:00 pm – Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo at the Meet & Greet Tent

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display (weather permitting)

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Hot Air Balloon Pilots at Meet & Greet Tent

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm – Grits & Greens

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Ryan Dyer Band

7:30 pm – Tethered Rides and Balloon Glow (weather permitting)

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm – D Play

Saturday, May 6:

11:00 am – 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public

11:00 am – 2:00 pm – Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo at Meet & Greet Tent

11:30 am – 12:00 pm – National Anthem by Coastal Voices of Praise

12:00 pm – 12:30 pm – PCI Pow Wow Club Tribal Performance

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Jacob Brock

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display (weather permitting)

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Hot Air Balloon Pilots at Meet & Greet Tent

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Bangarang Peter

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm – Ben Loftin & The Family

7:30 pm – Tethered Rides and Balloon Glow (weather permitting)

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm – The Red Clay Strays

This story was written by a WKRG News 5 intern under the supervision of a member of the news staff. To learn more about the WKRG News 5 internship program, click here.