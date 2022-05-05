FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 18th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming to OWA on May 13, 14, and 15. The South Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce announced the entertainment lineup on Wednesday.

WKRG News 5’s chief meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth sat down with balloon expert Tommy Rachel. Rachel has been crewing and flying hot air balloons for 26 years. Enjoy the video as Rachel explains operating balloons and talks about the festival.

Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival entertainment lineup:

Thursday, May 12

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Yeah, Probably

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm – The Tip Tops

7:30 pm – Balloon Glow begins

Friday, May 13

11:00 am to 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public

11:00 am to 1:00 pm – Gypsy Spark

11:00 am to 2:00 pm – Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo at Meet and Greet Tent

1:15 pm to 1:30 pm – Legends Sneak Peek

2:00 pm to 3:30 pm – Jenna McClelland

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display (weather permitting)

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Hot Air Balloon Pilots at Meet and Greet Tent

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Southern Approach

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Miss Alabama, Lauren Bradford at Meet and Greet Tent

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm – 56 Low

7:30 pm – Tethered Rides and Balloon Glow begin (weather permitting)

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Miles Flatt Band

Saturday, May 14

11:00 am to 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public

11:00 am to 2:00 pm – Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo at Meet and Greet Tent

11:30 am to 11:45 am – Legends Sneak Peek and National Anthem

12:00 pm to 12:45 pm – Poarch Creek Pow Wow Club & Tribal Dancers

1:00 pm to 2:30 pm – Mario Mena Band

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display (weather permitting)

2:30 pm to 2:45 pm – Legends Sneak Peek

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Hot Air Balloon Pilots at Meet and Greet Tent

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – DJ Tim Brown

4:30 pm to 6:30 pm – Kirk Jay

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Miss Alabama, Lauren Bradford at Meet and Greet Tent

7:30 pm – Tethered Rides and Balloon Glow begin (weather permitting)

7:00 pm to 10:30 pm – Velcro Pygmies

Festival-goes can also enjoy arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, hot air balloon rides and live entertainment at the OWA Island amphitheater all weekend.

To help people get to the Festival, three off-site shuttle locations will be available. Shuttles run from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Shuttles are available to Tanger Outlets, Liberty Church and Irwin Square.

Organizers note that weather can impact when and where hot air balloons can fly. Times may be delayed.