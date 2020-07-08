Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2020 Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival has been canceled due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases being reported, according to the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce.

The announcement, posted on Facebook Wednesday, said, “After careful consideration, and in light of the increasing number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases being reported, the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the 2020 Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival, presented by OWA. For the health and safety of all, we believe this is the best course of action.”

All ticket holders will receive a full refund.

Please be sure to visit, www.gulfcoastballoonfestival.com for the most current information.

