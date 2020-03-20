Gulf Coast family stuck on island, can’t get home due to coronavirus cancelations

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) – An Ocean Springs family wants to get back home soon, but for now they’re stuck on the island of Utila off of the coast of Honduras.

“I’m just trying to do everything I can to keep my girls safe. If it were just me here I’d feel a lot different, but when it breaks out on this island and we don’t have the proper things to save people I’m just never going to forgive myself,” said Kylie Williams, who spoke to us via FaceTime on Friday.

It’s a real concern right now for the family. She says the 7-mile island has a grocery store with limited supplies and a small medical clinic, but no hospital.

“They are running out of diapers, we’re using whatever kind of powdered milk we can find at this point,” she said.

The family left about a month ago to visit relatives, before the coronavirus starting forcing cancelations and closures.

She’s worries about her twins, Morgan and Monroe. Kylie tells News 5 Canada has sent humanitarian flights to the island to get their citizens off, but so far there’s been little help from the U.S. Embassy to send aid.

“We’re kind of panicking, trying not to panic, trying to be level headed about it because there’s nothing we can do. But we need help,” she said.

