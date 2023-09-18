DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The lack of rainfall in south Alabama has raised concerns for farmers with harvest season right around the corner.

Corn, sweet potatoes, peanuts, cotton and sunflowers are what Joel Sirmon grows on his farm in Daphne. He said it has been a tough year due to lack of rainfall, and there is not much he can do to help the crops.

“Unless you have some irrigation, we have very little irrigation, so we really depend on mother nature,” Sirmon said.

Sirmon said that when there is little rainfall, cotton and peanuts are the toughest crops to harvest.

“This year seems to be down, and I am afraid our grades on our peanuts and maybe on the cotton will be down, too,” Sirmon said.

Sirmon said he is unable to give an estimate of sales until after harvest season is over.