GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Police Department is warning residents about a text message scam.

In a Facebook post, the GBPD said residents should ignore spam texts from unknown numbers advertising a police department t-shirt is ready to order.

The GBPD posted:

“For those of you who are getting these texts:

‘Dear ‘your first name,’ Gulf Breeze Police Department shirt 10$ OFF ready to order now.

DO NOT click the link. This is spam and the Gulf Breeze Police Department is NOT selling shirts.

Please just delete the message and go about your way.’”

The GBPD reminds residents to always be on the lookout for scams like these.