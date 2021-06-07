UPDATE: GSPD: Intracostal bridge reopening after a potential jumper

Baldwin County

UPDATE(6/7/21 10:08 PM) — Gulf Shores Police Department confirm the Intracoastal bridge is reopening after successfully making contact with a potential jumper and getting them transported off the bridge.

UPDATE(6/7/21 9:57 PM) — Gulf Shores Police Department confirm the Intracoastal bridge is closed at this time due to someone threatening to jump off the bridge.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police Department says the Intracoastal bridge closed all lanes due to an ongoing situation.

GSPD says to avoid the bridge going north and south lanes.

