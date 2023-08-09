BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Build it and they will come, but in Baldwin County, they are already here.

“Parents want a quality education and our teachers are delivering it,” says Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

As a new school year begins, work continues to accommodate the classrooms needed to meet the demand.

Wednesday 31 thousand 500 students were registered in Baldwin County Public Schools

“I don’t know if we will ever get ahead of it. We’re catching up to a large degree,” says Tyler.

That catching up includes a new elementary school in Silverhill where the land has been cleared and the foundation poured. It is expected to be ready this time next year.

A new Spanish Fort Elementary School is almost ready. With room for 1200 students, a gym and a cafeteria it will be ready for students in the coming months but there is still more to come, according to Tyler.

“You got a career tech coming, somewhere along the line a new high school coming, a middle school, you’ve got to connect Stonebridge to 59. It’s not going to stop.”

Site of the new Silverhill Elementary School

Also on the drawing board, a new Loxley Elementary, Elberta Middle School and in the meantime, portable classrooms are making a comeback on some campuses.

“An elementary school exploded in four years that we didn’t see,” says Tyler. “So we are adding back to that and seeing what we need to do in the future.”

In the last ten years, four new schools have been built and countless expansions to existing campuses. The next phase of construction which includes two more new schools is expected to have a price tag close to 100 million dollars.

The explosion of school construction funded through the “Pay-As-You-Go” program using existing taxes and short-term loans, seems to be the answer to the growth in Baldwin County that shows no signs of slowing down.