Group of assisted living facilities getting vaccine Monday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s tranquil at Live Oak Village. The sun sets over the pond out front. You can hear the fountain from the parking lot.

But that’s not enough to mask the hardship faced by those inside.

“It’s been heartbreaking,” said Community Development Director Hannah Courington. “They have made significant sacrifices, not seeing their family, not able to get out and go on outings.”

But hope is coming. On Monday, residents will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine right on site. The facility’s corporate owner, Community Senior Life, is one of the groups that signed up to be vaccinated under the CVS/Walgreens rollout plan.

“The number one question we get is ‘when’s that vaccine coming, when does it get in?'” said Courington. “Well, we can finally say it’s here, it’s on the way.”

Residents will get their second doses later in February.

Additionally, the facility has been planning a COVID-friendly Mardi Gras experience for residents as well.