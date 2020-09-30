Grounded charter boats block recovery efforts at Orange Beach home

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Not much has changed outside of Margaret Long’s house since Hurricane Sally.

Half a dozen charter and pleasure boats still litter her yard only now there is a crane and a couple of barges to get the boats out of here.

“It’s taking a while cause you see how many I have,” says Long.

Most of the boats were still tied to their moorings when they were pushed onto the property two weeks ago by Sally’s storm surge. Long can’t do any repairs to her house until they are gone. “Get these boats out of here and then we can start going from there.”

Removing them is a slow and tedious process complicated by boat owners as well as insurance companies. But looked like progress earlier, soon turned into more delays as the crew packed up and left Long’s property until those “complications” are resolved. The boats will stay here a while longer.

