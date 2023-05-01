DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A project that’s been put on hold for three years is ramping back up in Baldwin County. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday at the site of the new Bayshore Christian School in Daphne.

Work was initially scheduled to begin in March of 2020, but COVID-19 put a halt to funding and ultimately delayed those plans. Administrators say the school has outgrown the current campus near Highway 98 in Fairhope and they’re looking forward to expanding on 46 acres along County Road 13 in Daphne.

“Right now, the initial plan is an academic building of about 30,000 sq. ft. As funds are made available and we’re ready we will then move to other facilities, more academic space, gymnasium,” said foundation chairman Christopher Jones.

Close to 600 students attend the school from Pre-K to 12th grade. Bayshore Christian School is a Ministry of Eastern Shore Presbyterian Church.