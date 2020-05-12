“Ground pearls” killing grass and becoming a problem for Baldwin County residents

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ground pearls have been around for a long time. They’re not a new problem. However, this year landscape specialists in Baldwin County are seeing the problem more frequently and the dry conditions haven’t helped the situation.

“They attach through the root system and feed on the chlorophyll and things like that out of the grass. They kind of suck it dry,” said Robyn Sparks with Sexton Lawn & Landscape.

These very small insects attach to the root system and once the damage is done it’s hard to fix the problem. It’s an issue a lot of residents in Baldwin County are noticing lately.

“It’s actually something that’s become somewhat popular here recently. I hate to say, but I don’t think there’s anything we’re going to be able to do about it,” said Cody Rhodes with Woerner Turf.

Other issues with the root system have been seen this year, too.

“We’re 10 inches under the normal average this year already and it’s very unusual for it to be like that,” said Sparks.

She recommends watering your lawn frequently, but reminds you to put the right amount of water on it to make sure you’re treating your grass properly.

“The only thing that can ever fix it is time and correcting those issues with the cultural practices. If you’re not watering, you definitely need to start watering,” Sparks added.

