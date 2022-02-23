ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program confirmed on Facebook that the Great Horned Owl found in Orange Beach made it through the night and is in critical condition.

The owl is very lethargic and emaciated (thin and weak from lack of food or illness), says OBWCMP. Currently, the situation is “very touch and go,” but OBWCMP’s first step is making sure the bird regains strength so the wounds can be treated better.

These images were provided through OBWCMP’s Facebook post and warned viewers that images may be unsettling to some viewers.

OBWCMP says rehydration and nutrition are the priority at this time and the owl is receiving medication and supportive care.