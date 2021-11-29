Great-grandfather finishes Daphne race with young great-grandson

Daphne, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Something special happened over the weekend. A 12-year-old boy completed the Turkey Trot 5K in Daphne, alongside his 76-year-old Great Grandfather.

Billy Cruz, was in town from Kentucky visiting his great grandfather, Mike DeFrain. DeFrain used to run cross-country as a child, and the two thought it would be fun to run the race together. The whole family gathered to cheer them on.



This is the first time the two have run together, but they plan to do it again next year, along with many other family members. By the way, DeFrain came in third in his age group.

The Turkey Trot benefited Prodisee Pantry.