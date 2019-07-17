Great blue heron tangled in fishing line dies

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The Orange Beach Wildlife Center received a report of an entangled great blue heron. When they arrived, they noticed the great blue heron’s legs wrapped together in fishing line.

The workers were able to remove the fishing line, but they discovered a hook in one of its wings.

The Orange Beach Wildlife Center noticed the bird was in bad condition. Even after fluids were given, the great blue heron, unfortunately, died within an hour.

We received these photos from the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program.

The Orange Beach Wildlife Center posted the following to their Facebook page:

PLEASE DO NOT FEED WILDLIFE – It creates nuisance animals that associate humans with food. And use the monofilament recycling stations. This could have been prevented.