Gravity Island Watersports coming to OWA this summer

Press release from OWA

FOLEY, Ala. — Splashing into summer, OWA is stoked to announce the addition of Gravity Island Watersports to its lake in the growing entertainment district, Downtown OWA. Bringing chill vibes this Summer 2021, Gravity Island offers two wet attractions, an Aqua Play, and Wake Park, which are the first of its kind in Coastal Alabama. Gear up bruh, because OWA is about to “ollie” over as Coastal Alabama’s #1 place to be this summer!

The Aqua Play, by Union AquaParks, offers recreational waterplay on two inflatable obstacle courses in the lake at OWA. Guaranteeing thrills and laughter for the whole family. Guests will slip and slide, trying not to fall off, as they test their versatility and rush across the obstacles.

The Wake Park is a 2-tower cable system by Sesitec System 2.0 stretching across the lake at OWA. The system uses an overhead cable spanning 700+ feet with a carrier to pull riders by rope and handle to wakeboard, wakeskate, kneeboard, water ski or go tubing. Operated by local professional wakeboarder, T. J. Allen, and his wife, Caitlin, their team will provide hands-on training with the cable system to help you glide across the lake: with certified lifeguards on hand to ensure a fun, safe experience for all guests. Additionally, T.J. and his team will coach and give lessons to everyone looking to grow and improve their wakeboard skills. For those new to watersports, Gravity Island Wake Park offers a “get up guarantee” to enhance the experience for every rider, regardless of experience.

Not a novice? Then get some air and show us your tricks on any of the five UNIT Parktech features on the course. With a small and large kicker, bump, medium pipe and ollie box rooftop, every rider is sure to get the high that will keep them shredding! “We are so excited to share the stoke of watersports with those who live and visit the Gulf Coast. We are passionate about making this sport easily accessible to all, teaching new riders and enhancing the skills of experienced ones. Our Aqua Play is going to be so much fun for your family and friends.” – T.J. Allen, professional wakeboarder, and operator of Gravity Island Watersports

The attractions are designed and being implemented by famed industry developer, pro rider and 2019 Wakeboarding Hall of Fame inductee, Pat Panakos and his crew at Blueprint Adventures Co. “We’re blessed to have been invited to lead design and collaboration of Gravity Island Watersports at such an amazing property like OWA.”, says Panakos. “This design offers top of the line systems that we know will bring even more entertainment to their guests. We have so much fun in the adventure sport industry and are proud to be a part of bringing that excitement to Coastal Alabama.”

These new additions will be found on the lake of Downtown OWA. Once open in early Summer 2021, reservations will be available online or onsite at the OWA Island Boathouse or Starting Dock behind Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant. Stay “in the know” and be the first to reserve a “sesh” this Summer by signing up for email updates at GravityIslandWatersports.com.