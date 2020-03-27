Gratitude for first responders in this trying time

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) How quickly our world has changed. In times like these, it may be more important than ever to hear the words “thank you”.

“They are doing above and beyond their job,” says Marie Schone. “We appreciate them so much.”

“If it wasn’t for them it would be a whole lot worse,” adds Gloria Watson.

On the frontline, everyday heroes like doctors and nurses like Angelle Scully. “We are having to screen patients for the virus when they walk into the ER. We’re having to do crazy shifts.”

Unsung heroes behind the scenes making sure hospitals stay operational and clean. “They get up every morning and go out there,” says Carrie Durrett. “We don’t have to right now so I thank em a lot.”

Police officers, paramedics battling the known and the unknown. “All first responders they are doing a great job and we love them for it,” says James Lucas.

The message from Stee Solomon is clear. “Be safe right now. We don’t know what’s going on in this country, we don’t. I just want them to know we are behind them 100 percent every day.” It’s a message that can’t be said or heard enough right now. For our neighbors, in-laws, sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers working to make our world safe again a sincere and heartfelt thank you.

