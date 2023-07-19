FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – $67 million of grant money will support infrastructure and environmental projects across south Alabama, including a restoration project at Magnolia Beach.

“The beach erosion has really changed that profile. Eventually, we’re going to lose that portion of the park, the sidewalk, there’s also a restroom right there, there’s a sewer lift station,” said Fairhope Public Works Director Richard Johnson.

But, Johnson hopes to save all of that with help from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

“The most amazing thing is they give you the money up front,” he explained.

A $620,000 Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act grant, known as GOMESA, was awarded this month to help protect Magnolia Beach from future erosion once a new engineered structure is built offshore that will reduce the amount of waves and problems.

“Allows the beach to be protected, but it serves as a breakwater so it actually deposits sand as opposed to allow sands to be taken away from the beach,” said Johnson.

$20,000 worth of sand was already dumped on the beach in April to help rebuild what’s been lost. Most of the damage to the shoreline was caused by hurricanes like Katrina and Ivan.

“This will hopefully once and for all protect and resolve and make that a resilient coastline, which is part of the GOMESA mission,” Johnson added.

The project likely won’t start for another year once all of the engineering plans and permits are finalized.