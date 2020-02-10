Grant money could lead to improvements at Fairhope Pier

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you live in Fairhope and visit the pier city officials are looking for your input on how to spend grant funds.

The City of Fairhope was awarded a $6.2 million RESTORE Act Grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury to make improvements to the Fairhope Municipal Pier and South Beach Park.

If you have ideas on how the area can be improved you’re asked to take a brief survey.

Visit www.fairhopewaterfrontplan.com to complete a short survey.

