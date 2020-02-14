Grandparents of little girl behind viral $100 discovery live in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Terri and Patrick Kenny are the grandparents of 6-year-old Daphne Kenny, who made news in California for finding a $100 bill at a grocery store with a special note attached to it.

“Actually, we saw it on Facebook,” Terri tells News 5. “Then they told us there was a news crew and it snowballed from there.”

Terri and Patrick grew up in Mobile before moving to Northern California, then moved back to Daphne 13 years ago.

“A lot of the family lives in Alabama and they like Alabama so they named her after Daphne,” they said about little Daphne, who found the cash. Attached to it was a note that read “To whoever finds this, I love you.”

Daphne used the cash to go to Build-A-Bear and make two stuffed cats. She named them both after her real cat, Steamy.

Something her grandparents got a chuckle of it. Watch the video in this article to hear their reaction to that part of the story.

LATEST STORIES: