Grand jury indicts Foley woman on murder charge

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Linda Doyle

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County grand jury has indicted a woman on a murder charge in connection with the death of her husband.

Linda Doyle, 66, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Baldwin County jail.

According to investigators, Doyle and her husband, James Doyle, were both injured in a domestic incident on July 30, 2019.

James Doyle died of a gunshot wound. Linda Doyle was treated for a stab wound.

