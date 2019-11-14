Grand Hotel to Honor 60-Year Associate with Oak Tree Planting

WHAT: Tree planting to honor Grand Hotel associate of 60 years – Al Agee, Jr.

WHEN: Thursday November 14th at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Pt. Clear. The tree will be planted on the North Bay Lawn in front of the games/activity area. For parking assistance, please see the valet team at the resort entrance and they can guide you to the designated spots.

Last week the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa was named the best historic hotel in the country by Historic Hotels of America, thanks to associates like Al Agee, Jr. To honor Agee’s 60 years of service at the Grand Hotel and his retirement.

A live oak tree will be planted on Thursday, November 14 at 3 p.m. Agee and his family will be attending.

Planting live oaks to honor long-term associates is relatively new at the Grand Hotel. However, the massive trees around the property are an iconic symbol of the resort. Some of the larger oaks are more than 125 years old.

Working at the Grand Hotel is a generational thing for the Agee Family. His father, Al Agree Sr. worked at the Grand Hotel for 15 years. Al Agree, Jr. (being honored) served for 60 years. His son, Al Agree, III has worked at the resort for 37 years.

Al Agee Jr. started working at the Grand Hotel in October of 1959 as a dishwasher when he was 21. Throughout his tenure, Al has worked as a cook, bus person, waiter, bartender, bell captain, dining room manager, catering department coordinator, loss prevention supervisor, dining room host, and most recently as a spa attendant where he has been since 2016.

When Al started, he was straight out the Army and believed that the structure of the military and training received during that time helped him succeed in so many different positions her at the Grand. Throughout the past 60 years it has been the rewarding and fulfilling experiences that kept him here. Al’s favorite thing about his career is being able to meet people from all walks of life and forming relationships with guests and co-workers from all over the world. He has seen countless families return season after season to experience the unparalleled Southern Hospitality of the Grand Hotel.

