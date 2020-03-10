Grand Hotel ranks as one of the “South’s Best”

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) – The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa has once again gained national attention as a top destination.
Southern Living published the “South’s Best 2020” winners online, with print features coming in their April issue, and the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa made the top 10 best resorts in the South, coming in at #6.
To view the full list click here.
