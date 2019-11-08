Grand Hotel named “Hotel of the Year” by Historic Hotels of America

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) —

Named one of Southern Living’s top resorts and a Top 5 historic hotel in the country by USA Today in 2019, the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa brought home the top prize last night at the Historic Hotels of America’s annual awards banquet. The Grand Hotel won Hotel of the Year for hotels with more than 400 rooms. The awards ceremony was held at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Here is a link to all of the winners: https://bwnews.pr/34LEdlB

“This award is the result of an exceptional team pulling together through a three-year transformation which raised the hospitality level offered by the Queen of Southern Resorts,” said Scott Tripoli, general manager of the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa. “With the commitment of our owners (Retirement Systems of Alabama), a great leadership team and the best hospitality associates in the business, the historic Grand Hotel reigns again, said Tripoli. “We are honored to receive the award and look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to the Grand Hotel.”

Throughout the transformation, the Grand Hotel was careful to maintain her charm and traditions while providing the updates today’s hotel guests require. Past guests have loved her improvements. New guests have fallen in love with her oaks, sunsets, staff and serenity.

