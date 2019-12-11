Grand Hotel hosts job fair just in time for the holidays

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) – Today from 1-7 pm the Grand Hotel in Point Clear is hosting a career fair. News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with Sales and Marketing Director, Kevin Hellmich, about what opportunities are available.

While today the hotel is specializing in food and beverage, the culinary departments, they are hiring for many positions in all departments including front desk attendants, housekeeping, engineers, as well as spa and golf attendants.

Hellmich says, “We are interviewing today…if you have the appropriate skill set and if the hotel likes your experience and you like the hotel, you could leave with a job offer today.”

The Grand Hotel has been employing Baldwin County since 1847, over 170 years. Hellmich also explains that working in the hospitality industry will give you a very unique and beneficial skill set, not to mention the travel benefits are worthwhile.

If you missed this job fair, the Grand Hotel does more throughout the year, so stay tuned. Check out the video for more details.