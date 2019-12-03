Grand Hotel hosting Christmas job fair

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa is hoping to hire 40 employees for various full and part-time positions. They are hosting a job fair next Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 1-7 p.m. in the hotel’s conference center. The address is One Grand Boulevard, Point Clear, AL 36564. Applicants should park in the event parking lot across the street from the resort on Scenic Highway 98.

Here is more information from The Grand Hotel about the event.

Prospective employees must complete an online application at www.pchresortscareers.com/applynow location “Point Clear” prior to attending the job fair. A full listing of Grand job openings is on this site. Applicants should bring two forms of identification to expedite the hiring process.



All applicants are subject to pre-employment drug screening and background investigation. We are an EEO Employer; Minority/Female/Veteran/Disabled. Applicants should be age 16 and older. Some jobs require applicants to be 21 and older. For more information or any questions, contact the Recruiting Center at the Grand Hotel at (251) 990-6378. Applications must be completed in advance for immediate consideration.



Benefits include insurance (health, dental, vision, life), competitive wages, paid holidays, paid vacation, sick leave and 401K. Travel discounts worldwide with Marriott and golf discounts at all RTJ Golf Trail locations. The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa

