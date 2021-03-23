Grand Hotel holding Spring job fairs

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Grand Hotel in Point Clear is looking for employees. The hotel will hold a series of job fairs in the next few weeks.

The hotel is looking for full and part-time employees, including housekeepers, servers, culinary, recreation attendants, massage therapists, nail technicians, hair stylists and bell person/valet attendants.

When: Grand Hotel Job Fairs will be held on Thursday, March 25 from 1 to 6pm and on Thursday, April 15 from 1 to 6pm

Where: The job fairs will be at the Grand Hotel in the Conference Center. The address is One Grand Boulevard, Point Clear, AL 36564. Applicants should park in the event parking lot across the street from the resort on Scenic Highway 98.

General Information: Applicants temperature will be taken at the door. Masks are required. Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be practiced.