Gov. Ivey to visit Alabama coastal areas impacted by Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday will visit Alabama’s coastal areas impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Upon arrival in Gulf Shores, Ivey will do a helicopter flyover of the destruction in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan. Following the flyover, the governor, Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) Director Brian Hastings, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) Commissioner Chris Blankenship, Governor’s Office staff members and Congressman Bradley Byrne will join various local officials for a closed briefing.

At noon, Ivey will hold a press conference at the Gulf State Park Lodge (Terrace) to provide an update on Alabama’s recovery efforts. After departing the Gulf State Park Lodge, Ivey will do a helicopter flyover tour over Dauphin Island. Following the flyover, the governor, AEMA Director Hastings, ADCNR Commissioner Blankenship and Governor’s Office staff members will join various local officials for a closed briefing.

At 3 p.m., Ivey will hold a press conference at Dauphin Island City Hall to provide an update on Alabama’s recovery efforts.

