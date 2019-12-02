Gov. Ivey pushes for 2020 census outreach with $1 million grant

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) -- Young Demorrist Shaw is being hailed as a hero for jumping into action Friday night and helping his neighbor escape a house fire. It happened before 9 Friday night on Jesse Lane in Spanish Fort off of Highway 31. Shaw lives across the street from the victim.

"I was walking and I seen that house smoking and it didn’t look regular you know, they usually burn stuff outside, but I noticed it was coming from the right side, I kicked down the first door, and he was trapped, he couldn’t get out that side and he’s an old man and heard him groaning, I know that old Mr. Billy can’t get out it would have been on my conscious if I hadn’t kicked the door down," said Shaw. Shaw helped bring the homeowner out. A day later the fire appears to have gutted the inside of the home. A family member identified the victim as 83-year-old Billy Ray Edwards. He was taken to University Hospital and his daughter says he's expected to recover from injuries sustained in the fire. She says she's grateful for the young man's quick thinking. That, combined with divine intervention, saved her father.