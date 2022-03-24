ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — It took him 36 hours to get there, three days to get back and Josh Lilly is happy to be back home with his family, “It’s so good to be home,” but Lilly is worried about what he left behind.

Thursday, March 24 he was back in the office at First Baptist Church in Robertsdale. Family Pastor Lilly is working on Sunday’s sermon. While his mind may be in the “Good Book,” his thoughts are almost 6,000 miles away in Moldova. “It is almost like a twilight zone,” said Lilly. “You walk from one country where there is war and all that is going on to normal life in Alabama where all your needs are met.”

For two weeks, he was there helping with the supply chain of food to feed the millions of refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. It’s those images that stay with him. “Our lives have no stress compared to the mom who is toting all her stuff and she’s got her 4-year-old behind her dragging a suitcase with as much stuff as they can pack into that suitcase,” said Lilly.

Every day was about finding food, packing it up and driving from Moldova to the border to distribution sites. The struggle for Ukrainians gets worse every day. “Because of what’s going on, supply routes are not there, food production is not there,” said Lilly. “Every day they become more dependent upon getting food and resources from the outside.”

Relationships, built long before the war started, put the church in the perfect position to be on the front lines of the relief effort and a return trip is not out of the question. Lilly said he will go back if needed. “My hope and prayer are at this point is that God will do something in that country,” said Lilly. “Whether it be putting somebody around Putin that will change his mind or work a miracle that can only be explained through God but that is where my hope comes from at this point.”

Through the efforts of Lilly and First Baptist Church in Robertsdale some may say he already has.