Good Samaritan helps Daphne shooting victim

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A peaceful night in Daphne shattered by gunfire, police lights and a man in his 20’s begging for help.

“He was in the car and he fell out and was screaming help me, help me, I’ve been shot.” Jared Simonds answered that call for help. “He said someone came up and started firing, took his phone and it broke his arm. He had a couple shots in the abdomen.”

Daphne Police say he was shot multiple times and airlifted to University Hospital but he wasn’t the only one shot. Police releasing surveillance video from Thomas Hospital of an Acura TL pulling up at the Emergency Room, a tall white man getting out of the back seat holding his arm. Police say he was shot in that same incident off Park Drive and they are really interested in finding and talking to the driver of that car.

“I’ve never seen anyone shot or anything like that,” says Simonds. “It was really shocking to me,” Simonds says he’s been thinking about what happened all day. “He was really upset. He wanted to talk to his Dad. I guess he thought he was going to die so that was probably the last person he wanted to talk to,” and then police gave him the news he had been waiting to hear. “They said he was going to be alright. I’ve been thinking about him all day. I want him to be alright.”

Police have not released any names of the people involved. They are asking if anyone recognizes that car that was at the emergency room to please give them a call at 251-620-0911.