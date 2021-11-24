Giving back by cutting hair for free in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — There is quite a buzz going on at L and J’s Barber Shop in Foley.

It was standing room only in the shop Wednesday as free haircuts were being given away before the big family get-togethers for Thanksgiving.

Co-owner Louis Pope says the line outside the shop was forming before 8 a.m. He says it is a tradition and a way to do his part during this season of giving.

“10 years as a barber in Foley, they’ve been showing me a lot of love. So I decided to give it back everybody gets a free cut,” Pope said.

Along with the free cuts, Pope is also collecting toys and coats for the community as part of his non-profit group called “My Community Mentor,” aimed at helping at-risk youth in the area.

