Girls’ Night Out fundraiser — helping heal children throughout the region

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Big Hair, bold colors are coming back to the Wharf for the ’80s themed “Girls’ Night Out” and it could make a big difference for a child that has been traumatized by, “severe physical abuse, sexual abuse or are witness to a violent crime,” says Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center therapist Amie Martin.

For more than three decades, the center, also known as the Care House, has been a safe place for kids. “A place where kids can feel comfortable anytime something bad happens,” Martin said.

About 400 kids a year walk through the halls, occupy therapy rooms. “It’s really important for children to have to tell and experience their trauma once,” Martin said. “This is an opportunity for them to do that and receive all the services they need in one place.”

BCACC is a non-profit that relies on federal funding, grants, and fundraisers like “Girls’ Night Out” to help keep the doors open. “The kids could really use anything that helps support their process,” Martin said.

So grab those parachute pants, neon blouses, and mousse your hair for the ’80s themed “Girls’ Night Out” at the Wharf, and you just might help heal a wounded child.

Totally ’80s “Girls’ Night Out” presented by South Baldwin Regional Medical Center is from 5-8 pm. The event will feature exclusive, in-store discounts, food and beverages and prizes. Dress up with friends for a costume contest and indulge in a little retail therapy, all while benefiting the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center.