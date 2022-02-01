BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Girl Scouts Troop 8345 delivered cookies to the Bay Minette Police Department for Hometown Heroes Weekend.

The announcement came from Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Facebook page.

The announcement also said that you can donate a box of Girl Scout cookies to local law enforcement, military, and other non-profit organizations through the Hometown Heroes program with a $4 donation.

More information on the Hometown Heroes program can be read here.

In 2021 Girl Scout Cookie program donated 64,000 boxes of cookies through the Hometown Heroes program.