Giraffes, the newest addition to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has welcomed a pair of giraffes to their menagerie in Gulf Shores.

The male is named Benjamin, the female Akayla. They arrived at their new home several weeks ago and are expected to be a big draw when the zoo opens it’s new facility off County Road 6 early next year.

