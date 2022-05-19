GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Traffic is building with roadblocks and detours showing the way to Hangout 2022, back after almost a three-year absence.

“It’s exciting, a little bit nerve-wracking,” said city spokesman Grant Brown.

So if you are headed to the beach and not the music festival, how did you get where you are going?

Well for West Beach it’s pretty simple. At the traffic light on Highway 59 in front of the Original Oyster House, turn right onto Windmill Ridge Road and follow it all the way around to the beach road. You will come out at the 6th Street beach access.

If your destination is east of Gulf Shores there are a couple of options according to Brown. “So if you are coming towards the beach and you’re trying to get to Orange Beach the best thing is to go Canal Road or through the State Park and bypass this area completely.”

Modifications to side streets surrounding the festival will go into effect Friday with some streets to the east of Highway 59 turning into one-way traffic only to help ease congestion for cars and make it safer for pedestrians.

The festival runs through the weekend ending at 11 o’clock Sunday night and then the clean-up begins to get ready for the unofficial kickoff of the summer season, Memorial Day Weekend.