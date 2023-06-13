DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby described it as “like something out of a movie” after a two-hour ordeal Monday night.

It started at an extended stay hotel in Malbis where police say a couple had been staying. Early Monday evening the two men started arguing over a bus ticket to Albany, Georgia. That argument quickly escalated into a life-and-death struggle.

“The suspect actually strangled the victim to the point where he lost consciousness and then later pinned him down to the floor with a desk chair,” says Gulsby.

The victim was able to escape and call police from a nearby car lot. Officers go to the hotel looking for Corderio Laney, 30, but he’s not there.

“He has left the room and actually found the victim, overpowers him, took control of his van and fled into Loxley where they are in this confrontation while they are driving,” says Gulsby.

As they drive east on Highway 90, investigators say Laney threatened to kill them both by driving head-on into oncoming traffic. Instead, he loses control of the van and spins out near the Fish River Bridge at Highway 90 and County Road 66.

“The victim gets out of the vehicle, jumps over the guard rail of the bridge to get away from the suspect and breaks his ankle,” according to Gulsby.

A passing motorist stops, calls the police and Laney is taken into custody. He now faces charges of Domestic Violence Strangulation and Second-Degree Kidnapping. At last report, the victim was still being treated at a local hospital.

“We work domestic disputes pretty regularly but seldom do they escalate to this extent,” said Gulsby.

The Chief added Laney has an extensive and violent criminal history in Georgia.