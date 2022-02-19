SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people help raise money with their feet in Baldwin County. A big crowd gathered in Spanish Fort for the annual Gator Chase. It’s a fundraiser for the Spanish Fort Educational Enrichment Foundation.

“I think it’s great, a great way that shows community support for schools and all the hard work people do with this,” said runner Stephen Strickland. The organization helps raise money and funds classroom grants of extra education supplies and efforts in the classroom.

“This is great, we raise money for our student-teacher grants every year and after it’s over we allocate funds to different teachers and grants so we wanted all teachers to write a grant this year so we’re going fund it,” said Sheren LeBlanc with the Spanish Fort Education Enrichment Foundation. For the first time, this charity event includes a 10k.

“I enjoy running, it’s peaceful you just get out there and you run and you don’t think about anything and it’s over before you know it, just challenging people to get out there and get healthy,” said 10k runner Angela Henderson. It was a longer course this year too, for much of the morning the right lane of the causeway westbound was closed to give runners space to run just about to Mobile and back.