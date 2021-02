DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A donation drive is being held Saturday for a family who survived a fire Friday. A fire heavily damaged at least one unit at Audubon Apartments in Daphne Friday afternoon.

The manager of the complex is asking people to donate clothes and other basic needs to the family that consists of two adults, a newborn girl, and four others ages 12 - 19. The drive runs from 10 am until 3 pm Saturday.