BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sticker shock at the gas pump over the price of a gallon of gas.

“It’s ridiculous aren’t they?” said Elijah Kidd from Loxley. “It’s four dollars, it’s going to go up to five isn’t it?”

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama is $3.91 but depending on where you are in Baldwin County, $4.09 is more common. “I’m happy to pay it because of what’s happening in Ukraine,” said Kathy Webster as she filled up in Summerdale.

Experts say the Russian invasion of Ukraine along with the spring and summer travel season is the driving force behind the higher prices. “Ridiculous,” said Frank Foley, “they need to do something about it. People can’t afford this.”

High fuel prices are already changing the way some motorists get around. “Me and my wife drove this car,” said Billy Foley traveling from Texas, “it gets about 30 miles to a gallon. My truck gets 11 miles to the gallon. We couldn’t afford to come over in it.”

“We travel in two trucks instead of four now,” added Kidd.

“I don’t take as many trips. You can’t it’s so high you can’t afford it unless you got a bunch of money,” said Frank Foley.

Gas prices now are around 56 cents higher than a week ago, a dollar 40 higher than this time last year and there’s no end in sight.