FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Talk about pain at the pump, motorists in and around Foley are dealing with hundreds maybe thousands of dollars in vehicle repairs after pulling up to premium unleaded gas pumps and filling their tanks with diesel fuel.

To say Regan Palmer really likes her 2012 Mustang GT Premium, might be an understatement.

“I love that car,” said Palmer. “I mean, I’ve had it ten years it’s been a great car.”

Regan Palmer’s 2012 Mustang GT Premium.

Sunday night, she filled up at pump number eight at the Tom Thumb in Foley. Not long after she pulled away she knew something was wrong.

“It kind of bogged down really drastically when I hit a gear that should have taken off,” said Palmer. “I was like oh, that was weird.”

The next day it didn’t crank. She started seeing social media posts. “It was not gasoline, it was diesel fuel.”

Her prized possession is now in the shop and so is Aimee Esposito’s 2018 BMW X2. “I saw white smoke coming out of my car and it smelled toxic and I barely made it into my driveway sputtering.”

Aimee Esposito’s 2018 BMW X2 being loaded onto a wrecker.

The pumps at the Tom Thumb have been shut down by order of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries which monitor and inspect gas pumps after tests revealed diesel fuel in the tanks that are supposed to hold premium unleaded.

“It can do serious damage to a car,” says Paul Doering of Doering Tires. He has seen this type of thing before. “Don’t even start the car, have it towed to the shop so they can get all the gas out of the car, all the diesel fuel out and change or clean out the fuel filter.”

Repairs can cost in the hundreds to thousands of dollars making for a very expensive trip to the pumps. “1200 dollars, plus rental, plus inconvenience,” says Esposito.

Efforts to get a response from Tom Thumb’s corporate offices have been unsuccessful. The Tom Thumb has until April 27th to fix the problem or face penalties.