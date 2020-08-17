Gas service upgrade coming to Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Public Utilities will begin a 4-month infrastructure upgrade to gas lines in the Fruit and Nut District.

To prevent as few disruptions as possible Equix Energy Services, LLC, was hired by the City of Fairhope to replace the natural gas main to the gas meter located next to homes in this district.

The project will be completed on a block-by-block basis, all homeowners will be notified by door tags when their block will be affected. The goal of the project is to replace old and aging gas lines.

