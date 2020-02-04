Stapleton gas pump needle headed to DFS Wednesday

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost second nature how we pull up to a gas pump, pop the lid and fill up. But, almost two weeks after a needle was found attached to a gas pump handle at a Shell Station in Stapleton, customers are still thinking twice before doing what once was routine.

“It’s very unfortunate and it’s very sad that these are the times we live in.”

It was a Wednesday night when a man pulled up to one of the pumps, grabbed the handle and was stuck by a hypodermic needle. Investigators say he ripped it out of his hand, threw it in the garbage and then reported it to the clerk on duty. The needle was retrieved and is now key to the investigation.

“I think that was just a kid pulling a crank and don’t know any better. I would hate to think that a grown-up would want to hurt somebody like that.”

The victim is now undergoing medical treatment and investigators need answers from that needle from the Department of Forensic Sciences.

“We live in a very dangerous world where people don’t think twice about what they do.”

The only thing certain at this point, according to police this was not a hoax and the person responsible could face felony charges.

Surveillance footage nor credit card transactions at that particular pump have revealed any clues.

The issue with forensic sciences; normally they don’t accept needles. They do accept syringes. Investigators hope they will make an exception in this case.

